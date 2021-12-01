OTTUMWA — Local dog owners are reminded that licenses are required for any dog over the age of four months in the City of Ottumwa, unless the dog is kept in a kennel licensed by the State of Iowa for breeding and sale purposes.
Dog licenses for 2022 will be available starting Dec. 20, 2021. The license fee is $10 per dog for spayed/neutered and $20 per dog for unspayed/unneutered, now through Jan. 31. On Feb. 1 of each year, licenses from the previous year become delinquent and the fee increases to $15 per dog for spayed/neutered or $25 per dog for unspayed/unneutered. The last day to purchase a 2022 license, without penalty, will be Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
The licenses increased following the passage of a resolution in December 2019, upping the cost by $5. That increase amount will not go back to the City, but to Heartland Humane Society, which is the City’s contracted animal “no kill” shelter.
The owner must present a current certificate signed by a licensed veterinarian showing the dog has been vaccinated against rabies. City dog licenses are available at the Ottumwa Police Department, the City Clerk’s Office on the first floor of City Hall, Eastview Animal Clinic (11596 Bladensburg Road), Family Animal Care (2830 N. Court St.), Thomas Veterinary Clinic (17591 Highway 34) and Animal Health Centers, Inc. (301 Richmond Ave.).
The licensing process also provides the city's animal control officer with a means of identification for quickly reuniting an owner with lost pets. Contact the Ottumwa City Clerk's office with questions at 641-683-0621.