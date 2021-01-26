OTTUMWA — For those who live in State Senate District 41, today is Election Day.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday. The election is to fill the vacancy caused by Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who resigned to take her place in the U.S. House.
Running to fill the term are Republican Adrian Dickey and Democrat Mary Stewart. The Ottumwa Courier ran features on both candidates in the Saturday edition of the Courier, and they are available online at www.ottumwacourier.com.
The district covers all of Davis and Van Buren counties, but only certain areas of Wapello and Jefferson counties.
In Wapello County, the townships of Competine, Pleasant, Dahlonega, Green, Agency, Keokuk and Washington are included in the district, as is the entire city of Ottumwa, and the cities of Agency and Eldon.
In Jefferson County, the townships of Center, Polk, Black Hawk, Penn, Locust Grove, Des Moines, Liberty and Cedar are included, along with the city of Fairfield, Maharishi Vedic City, Libertyville, Batavia, Packwood and Pleasant Plain.
Stewart, who grew up in Centerville but has spent most of her adult life in Ottumwa, worked for Indian Hills Community College for 33 years, with about half that time spent as dean of Academic Services.
Dickey, a lifelong Packwood resident, is the president of Dickey Transport and serves on the board of directors of the Iowa Motor Truck Association. He's a 1992 graduate of Pekin High School.
Republicans currently hold a 31-18 advantage in the senate as part of their governing trifecta, with the District 41 race the only senate race with a vacancy.
For more information on how to vote, contact your local county auditor: Davis County 641-664-2101, Jefferson County 641-472-2840, Van Buren County 319-293-3129 and Wapello County 641-683-0020.