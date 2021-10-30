EDDYVILLE — A toddler was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday afternoon in rural Monroe County.
The Iowa State Patrol said 1-year-old Trevor Lane Gordon, of Eddyville, was pronounced dead at the scene. First responders were called at 1:24 p.m. Saturday to 7209 148th Street, about three miles south of Eddyville.
A preliminary crash report from the state patrol said that 43-year-old David Eugene Gordon, of Eddyville, was driving a 2008 GMC Sierra truck in the driveway of the residence. The toddler exited the residence and was not seen by the driver. The vehicle then struck the toddler in the driveway.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office assisted the state patrol at the scene.
The toddler‘s body was transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny for an autopsy.