OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa High School Meistersingers will once again have to wait to perform its Tonic Sol-fa.
The vocal group was originally scheduled to perform with the OHS singers in March, but that performance was rescheduled to Saturday. Now, Saturday’s performance has been delayed to 2021 with the exact date to be determined.
Tonic-Sol-fa is one of the most in-demand vocal groups, touring extensively around the world and collecting multiple awards, leading to complications in determining a new show date. It will be announced once it is determined.
Those with tickets should hold onto them as they will be honored at next year’s show. Those wanting to request a refund should contact the original point of purchase. Tickets for the rescheduled show will be available at www.ticketmaster.com or at the Bridge View Center ticket office.
For more information, contact Bridge View Center at 641-684-7000 or email info@bridgeviewcenter.com.