OTTUMWA — Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing tonight and a frost advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday.
This is an unusually late date for a freeze and, if the forecast low of 31 degrees is actually reached, would be a new record for May 9. The current record is 32 degrees, set back in 2010. In fact, it would be the second-latest freeze recorded in Ottumwa, trailing only May 10, 1966, which hit 30 degrees.
While Saturday’s high in the mid-60s will only be about five degrees cooler than average, more chilly air is on the way. The National Weather Service doesn’t expect temperatures to get back above 60 degrees until late next week, and there is a chance of rain most days.
The colder air has helped keep the weather relatively quiet, with few storms for the area so far this spring. The warmup late next week could change that, though it is far too early to say whether any storms could become severe.