The Ottumwa Municipal Band will perform its final concert of the 2023 season at 7 p.m. Thursday at Liberty school due to the excessive heat. Liberty School is located off West Mary Street at 50 Traxler Drive.
The band will be performing a “C” concert, as in “See You Next Year.” Almost every piece selected by band director Brenda Hagedon has a “C” as part of its title.
Featured on tonight’s program will be the Lowly Brass Ensemble performing “Alexander’s Ragtime Band.” Also featured will be Karen Mason on clarinet and Luke Miller on tuba performing “Cricket and the Bullfrog.”
The complete program includes: “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Cavatina,” “Come Fly With Me,” “Alexander’s Ragtime Band” by the Lowly Brass, “Calypso Joint,” “Circus Days,” “China Doll,” “Three O’Clock in the Morning,” “Cricket and the Bullfrog,” “A+ March,” “Curtain Call” and “America, the Beautiful.”
The audience is reminded to bring their lawn chairs for viewing the concert at the school.
