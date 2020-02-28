OTTUMWA — You know spring isn’t far off when you start hearing the tornado siren tests again.
The first test of Ottumwa’s system is scheduled for noon on Monday. Tests take place at noon on the first Monday of each month during severe weather season.
The sirens are not just for tornadoes. The city’s announcement of Monday’s test said they “are sounded to warn people outdoors of confirmed hazardous weather conditions. Siren activation occurs upon report or identification of a tornado, 70 mile-per-hour wind, or golf ball sized hail anywhere within Wapello County.”
Ottumwa does not sound an all-clear when dangerous weather passes.
The first test of the season often uncovers issues with one or more sirens in Ottumwa, so those who live or work near sirens are being asked to keep their ears open on Monday. Problems with sirens can be reported to the Ottumwa Fire Department at 641-683-0666 ext. 4, and callers are asked to be able to describe what the problems they experienced were.
One thing to remember: The sirens are designed to warn people who are already outdoors about the approach of dangerous weather. You may have difficulty hearing them indoors, even if they are working properly.