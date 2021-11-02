OTTUMWA — It's election night in southern Iowa. Courier staff reporters are collecting results, which will be updated here.

All results are unofficial, and the vote is still being tabulated across our region. An "x" before the name denotes unofficial winner. Results will be updated throughout the night as additional votes are reported.

 Ottumwa Mayor (vote for 1)

Precincts reporting: 10 of 10

 TotalVote Share
x-Rick Johnson2,27268.54%
Rick Bick1,02630.95%
Write-ins170.51%

Ottumwa Council (vote for 3)

Precincts reporting: 10 of 10

 TotalVote Share
x-Cara Galloway1,58918.43%
x-Douglas McAntire1,73920.16%
x-Sandra Pope1,95722.69%
Russ Hull1,18813.78%
Ashley Noreuil1,12012.99%
Matthew Pringle98511.42%
Write-ins460.53%

IHCC bond referendum

Precincts reporting: 100%

Required 60% support to pass.

 TotalVote Share
x-YES12,26173.24%
NO4,47926.76%

Ottumwa Schools - Director at Large (vote for 3)

Precincts reporting: 18 of 18

 TotalVote Share
x-Jeremy Weller2,68933.14%
x-Jan Wetrich2,76434.06%
x-Becky Ingle2,59031.92%
Write-ins720.89%

City of Centerville Mayor (vote for 1)

Precincts reporting: 3 of 3

 TotalVote Share
x-Mike O'Connor64096.68%
Write-ins223.32%

City of Centerville Council Ward 2 (vote for 1)

Precincts reporting: 1 of 1

 TotalVote Share
x-Don Sherwood16796.53%
Write-ins63.47%

City of Centerville Council At-Large (vote for 1)

Precincts reporting: 3 of 3

 TotalVote Share
x-Ronald Creagan54495.10%
Write-ins284.90%

Centerville School Board At-Large (vote for 3)

Precincts reporting: 8 of 8

 TotalVote Share
x-Tim Burger45414.96%
x-Sarah Lind61420.23%
Bob Thomas45014.83%
Cara Drake43914.46%
Natalie Felkner40813.44%
x-Michael Thomas49216.21%
Write-ins1785.86%

City of Albia - Mayor (vote for 1)

Precincts reporting: 100%

 VotesVote Share
x-Richard P. Clark36285.78%
Mike Fisher296.87%
Write-ins317.35%

City of Albia - Council At Large (vote for 1)

Precincts reporting: 100%

 VotesVote Share
x-Dennis Conley35397.25%
Write-ins102.75%

City of Albia - Council Ward 1 (vote for 1)

Precincts reporting: 100%

 VotesVote Share
x-Kathy Mobley12398.40%
Write-ins21.60%

City of Albia - Council Ward 3 (vote for 1)

Precincts reporting: 100%

 VotesVote Share
x-Scott Kelley5594.83%
Write-ins35.17%

City of Fairfield - Mayor (vote for 1)

Precincts reporting: 100%

 VotesVote Share
x-Connie Boyer1,28693.46%
Write-ins906.54%

City of Fairfield - Council At-Large (vote for 1)

Precincts reporting: 100%

 VotesVote Share
x-Douglas Flournoy1,11494.33%
Write-ins675.67%

City of Fairfield - Council Ward 2 (vote for 1)

Precincts reporting: 100%

 VotesVote Share
Brad Fregger8317.44%
x-Paul Gandy39282.35%
Write-ins10.21%

City of Fairfield - Council Ward 4 (vote for 1)

Precincts reporting: 100%

 VotesVote Share
x-Elizabeth Estey18161.56%
John Loin10836.73%
Write-ins51.70%
