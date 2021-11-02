OTTUMWA — It's election night in southern Iowa. Courier staff reporters are collecting results, which will be updated here.
All results are unofficial, and the vote is still being tabulated across our region. An "x" before the name denotes unofficial winner. Results will be updated throughout the night as additional votes are reported.
Ottumwa Mayor (vote for 1)
Precincts reporting: 10 of 10
|Total
|Vote Share
|x-Rick Johnson
|2,272
|68.54%
|Rick Bick
|1,026
|30.95%
|Write-ins
|17
|0.51%
Ottumwa Council (vote for 3)
Precincts reporting: 10 of 10
|Total
|Vote Share
|x-Cara Galloway
|1,589
|18.43%
|x-Douglas McAntire
|1,739
|20.16%
|x-Sandra Pope
|1,957
|22.69%
|Russ Hull
|1,188
|13.78%
|Ashley Noreuil
|1,120
|12.99%
|Matthew Pringle
|985
|11.42%
|Write-ins
|46
|0.53%
IHCC bond referendum
Precincts reporting: 100%
Required 60% support to pass.
|Total
|Vote Share
|x-YES
|12,261
|73.24%
|NO
|4,479
|26.76%
Ottumwa Schools - Director at Large (vote for 3)
Precincts reporting: 18 of 18
|Total
|Vote Share
|x-Jeremy Weller
|2,689
|33.14%
|x-Jan Wetrich
|2,764
|34.06%
|x-Becky Ingle
|2,590
|31.92%
|Write-ins
|72
|0.89%
City of Centerville Mayor (vote for 1)
Precincts reporting: 3 of 3
|Total
|Vote Share
|x-Mike O'Connor
|640
|96.68%
|Write-ins
|22
|3.32%
City of Centerville Council Ward 2 (vote for 1)
Precincts reporting: 1 of 1
|Total
|Vote Share
|x-Don Sherwood
|167
|96.53%
|Write-ins
|6
|3.47%
City of Centerville Council At-Large (vote for 1)
Precincts reporting: 3 of 3
|Total
|Vote Share
|x-Ronald Creagan
|544
|95.10%
|Write-ins
|28
|4.90%
Centerville School Board At-Large (vote for 3)
Precincts reporting: 8 of 8
|Total
|Vote Share
|x-Tim Burger
|454
|14.96%
|x-Sarah Lind
|614
|20.23%
|Bob Thomas
|450
|14.83%
|Cara Drake
|439
|14.46%
|Natalie Felkner
|408
|13.44%
|x-Michael Thomas
|492
|16.21%
|Write-ins
|178
|5.86%
City of Albia - Mayor (vote for 1)
Precincts reporting: 100%
|Votes
|Vote Share
|x-Richard P. Clark
|362
|85.78%
|Mike Fisher
|29
|6.87%
|Write-ins
|31
|7.35%
City of Albia - Council At Large (vote for 1)
Precincts reporting: 100%
|Votes
|Vote Share
|x-Dennis Conley
|353
|97.25%
|Write-ins
|10
|2.75%
City of Albia - Council Ward 1 (vote for 1)
Precincts reporting: 100%
|Votes
|Vote Share
|x-Kathy Mobley
|123
|98.40%
|Write-ins
|2
|1.60%
City of Albia - Council Ward 3 (vote for 1)
Precincts reporting: 100%
|Votes
|Vote Share
|x-Scott Kelley
|55
|94.83%
|Write-ins
|3
|5.17%
City of Fairfield - Mayor (vote for 1)
Precincts reporting: 100%
|Votes
|Vote Share
|x-Connie Boyer
|1,286
|93.46%
|Write-ins
|90
|6.54%
City of Fairfield - Council At-Large (vote for 1)
Precincts reporting: 100%
|Votes
|Vote Share
|x-Douglas Flournoy
|1,114
|94.33%
|Write-ins
|67
|5.67%
City of Fairfield - Council Ward 2 (vote for 1)
Precincts reporting: 100%
|Votes
|Vote Share
|Brad Fregger
|83
|17.44%
|x-Paul Gandy
|392
|82.35%
|Write-ins
|1
|0.21%
City of Fairfield - Council Ward 4 (vote for 1)
Precincts reporting: 100%
|Votes
|Vote Share
|x-Elizabeth Estey
|181
|61.56%
|John Loin
|108
|36.73%
|Write-ins
|5
|1.70%