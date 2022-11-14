FAIRFIELD — A new event will join a returning tradition to help mark the beginning of the Christmas season.
The Fourth Festival of Trees, will be returning to downtown Fairfield on Thanksgiving weekend. The event will be held at the Fairfield Arts and Convention Center on Friday, Nov. 25 (10 a.m.-8 p.m.) and Saturday, Nov. 26 (9 a.m.-3 p.m.), proceeds from the family-themed event support Little Superheroes, an organization offering help and hope to children facing serious health issues.
This year’s Festival of Trees will feature an array of uniquely decorated Christmas trees; wreaths, centerpieces and holiday décor; curated gift baskets; handmade crafts; and an assortment of homemade baked goods and edible gifts in the Sweet Shoppe. All items will be for sale, donated by local individuals, families, businesses and organizations.
In addition, the Festival of Trees offers activities for children in the Kids Corner, including holiday crafts, face painting and letters to Santa. This year’s event will also include the "Winter Fancy Fashion Show," open to all children, beginning Saturday at 10 a.m., followed by holiday music and entertainment provided by area individuals and groups.
The event will be capped by a VIP Celebration benefitting Little Superheroes to be held at the Fairfield Golf & Country Club on Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. Tickets, which include food and beverages for the evening, are $100. For reservations, email Lori Schaefer-Weaton at lori.schaefer@aipcompany.com.
“We are excited about the return of Festival of Trees and look forward to showcasing some new and impressive creations designed by our very talented local volunteers,” said Christie Kessel, co-founder, Little Superheroes. “It is always a true testament to the incredibly generous community we live in to see all of the volunteers, designers, bakers, donors, and participants come together to make this event a success—and a time families from throughout the region have come to really look forward to as they begin their holiday decorating and celebrating.”
Little Superheroes was founded in 2016 by Christie and Alex Kessel, following the birth of their daughter Valerie who experienced significant medical challenges. The Kessels saw firsthand the needs of families when children face serious health situations, and they created Little Superheroes to meet some of those needs. With a mission to provide help and hope to children facing serious health issues by providing assistance to families facing long-term medical crises, Little Superheroes has provided grants to more than 100 families. For further information, visit littlesuperheroesfairfield.com.
