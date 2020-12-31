OTTUMWA — Police have charged an Ottumwa woman with methamphetamine possession following a traffic stop Sunday morning.
Bradie Lynn Close, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver more than five grams, a class B felony; as well as drug tax stamp violation, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.
According to court filings, police say they pulled Close over in the 500 block of Frank Street on Sunday, within 1,000 feet of a school. They originally pulled the vehicle over, officers wrote, because the vehicle had loud exhaust.
Officers said they located about 15.2 grams of methamphetamine in her left jacket pocket, and searched the vehicle and found a baggy containing 9.5 grams of marijuana. A second bag of about 18 grams of methamphetamine was found in a purse, police said.