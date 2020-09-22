BATAVIA — Wapello County deputies stopped a vehicle on Highway 34 near the Jefferson County line Monday and said the stop ultimately turned up a large quantity of methamphetamine.
Lee Joseph Ryals, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged with possession with intent to deliver more than five grams of methamphetamine, a class B felony.
Ryals was also charged with failure to have an interlocking ignition device, a serious misdemeanor; unlawful possession of prescription drugs, a serious misdemeanor; possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor; and open container, a simple misdemeanor.
The sheriff's office used K-9 Luna to conduct a search of the vehicle. According to court records, police said they located 79.2 grams (about 2.7 ounces) of a substance that tested for methamphetamine.
Deputies said they also located a digital scale, several empty baggies, some individually bagged methamphetamine, Amoxicillin pills and Meloxicam pills.
Ryals is being held at the Wapello County Jail without bond.