OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Trails Council is seeking trail supporters, enthusiasts, and users to participate in their annual spring clean-up this month.
Three dates and four trail sections have been designated for this event. Participants will meet at 9 a.m. at the designated trailhead to pick up litter along the trails. Gloves and bags will be provided. The event is in conjunction with Earth Day.
The dates, locations and times are as follows:
— Saturday at 9 a.m. in Ottumwa Park. Volunteers should meet at the parking lot behind the playground next to the Rotary exercise equipment, or near the Yesway station at 1317 E. Mary St.
— April 23 at 9 a.m. at the Gray Eagle parking lot across from JBS on Emma Street to the south of the intersection of Highway 34 and Iowa Avenue.
— April 30 at 9 a.m. at The Beach Ottumwa parking lot near the levee.