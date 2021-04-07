Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 69F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.