OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Trails Council has scheduled several cleanup days along different Ottumwa trail sections. The community is invited to join in walking and cleaning the trails.
All days are Saturdays, and are the following dates:
• Saturday. Meet at Gray Eagle parking lot at 8 a.m. Trail cleanup will include both trails that link to the parking lot, and will last at least two hours.
• April 17. Meet at the east side of Bridge View Center at 8 a.m. Cleanup will focus on the 3.2-mile loop trail along the former Wabash Railroad spur, including Madison Avenue.
• May 1. Meet at the parking lot in Ottumwa Park near the Rotary Exercise Park across from the playground at 8 a.m. Cleanup will focus on the park, as well as the small trail spur behind Church Street.
• May 8. Meet at the levee trailhead parking lot off Quincy Avenue at 8 a.m. Cleanup will focus on the trail section between The Beach Ottumwa and Quincy Avenue.