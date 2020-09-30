OTTUMWA — Ottumwa's residents will have to wait a little longer to find out which business will be their solid waste collector starting next year.
The city council voted 4-1 against approving Sparta Waste Services' bid for the residential trash, recycling, bulky items and yard waste contract during Tuesday's special meeting at Bridge View Center.
Bridge City Sanitation, the current holder of the contract, is not yet out of the running. At the end of the meeting, councilman Bob Meyers motioned to offer an amended contract to Bridge City. The issue will be discussed at next week's board meeting.
Both businesses made their case in a public forum, with residents stepping to the podium to defend Bridge City's performance, and voicing the meaning of keeping the service in the community.
Sparta, which is based in Urbandale, would save the city $158,000 over the life of the 10-year contract, which begins July 4 of next year. Sparta's bid is less than Bridge City's over the duration, but most noticeably over the final five years of the contract. Sparta's monthly rate is flatter ($17.37 to start, $18.28 to finish) on average than Bridge City's ($16 to start, $20.08 to finish). Both contracts are for more than $19 million.
"I'm a lifelong Ottumwan, a Bridge City customer and I have no complaints," Lisa Smith told the council. "The only people you hear from are those that had a problem. What I have an enormous problem with is giving a $19 million contract to an out-of-town business. What kind of message does that send other local businesses?"
Others agreed. Hans Wilz stressed the importance of keeping it local and not displacing families who might be affected if the contract is awarded to Sparta. Brian McWilliams, president of McCune & Reed Insurance, has provided insurance to Bridge City since 2013.
"If you take this out of town, it will impact me because there are no guarantees," he said. "You have one company that's proven versus one that says what they plan to do. We have an opportunity to do what's right."
Both Sparta CEO Tony Colosimo and Bridge City manager Keith Lewis were questioned by council members during a meeting that lasted almost 2 1/2 hours. Topics ranged from how to deal with customer service, to keeping profits in Ottumwa.
Customer service issues have plagued Bridge City from time to time, council members Marc Roe and Skip Stevens said. Roe asked Lewis about "poor collection efforts," "damage to property," and "lateness in drop-offs that cost the city extra money." He said some residents have asked him, "Why can't we get a new trash company?"
"We take ownership of those issues," Lewis said. "All the things we plan to do will be implemented immediately. There are a lot of continual systematic changes we're doing."
Stevens also said he'd received calls over the last two years, specifically on the south side of Ottumwa. He also said he wants annual formal reviews for whichever business earns the contract.
"Someone called and said not all the garbage on a block had been picked up," he said. "I went there and it hadn't been. So I called Bridge City, and they said, 'It was raining, so they went home.' I asked when they would pick it up, and they said, 'Either tomorrow or the next pick-up day.'
"We have to address complaints immediately," he said. "I don't like out of town either, but look at JBS and John Deere. All that profit goes elsewhere."
Meyers, on the other hand, has heard few complaints. He said the city should accept some responsibility if residents are frustrated.
"In the last 10 years, we've had three city administrators, a couple different financial adminstrators," he said. "We haven't done our due diligence here, so we are at fault that way. When we get complaints, we have to know if they're coming from the same people."
City manager Kevin Flanagan said he'd met "informally" with Bridge City about a couple years ago as a result of complaints, and councilman Matt Dalbey wanted to know if there was improvement afterward, and the reason for putting in a request-for-proposal.
"It's one thing to stop a problem immediately, but it's another to stop it from recurring," Flanagan said. "I felt like it was my responsibility to put in an RFP. It's not all about money, it's also about quality of life. I feel like I did what I had to do because you hired us to do it."
Dalbey, the only council member to vote for Sparta's bid, agreed.
"No one here wants to throw a local business to the wind," he said. "What we were elected to do was find the best service for the people we serve."
Colosimo was asked what he would do to make sure Sparta was invested in the community.
"We're making an investment here," he said. "The jobs are here, and we're going to hire local people. We don't want anyone displaced, because they will have an opportunity to work here. We'll provide good jobs and we want people here for a long time, and give them incentives to do that.
"The give-backs here would exceed any profits because our technology and services are something like the city has never seen," Colosimo said. "I look at this as an add-on to make everyone better. Ottumwa is a great city, and I guarantee you we'll bring back more money than we'll ever take out."
Lewis pointed to an updated truck fleet and other infrastructure improvements Bridge City is in the process of making, and renewed its commitment to transparency.
"We will increase our communication between city staff and council members, but we're building a new website, offering texting and an extra phone line to satisfy a lot of issues," he said. "But we're local people and have day-to-day involvement in Ottumwa."
Sparta's fleet is already equipped with GPS and cameras to track and respond to calls, while Bridge City is finishing that part of their upgrade.
"We're here to help our home town," Lewis said.