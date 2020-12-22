OTTUMWA — The holiday weeks to close out the month are creating changes in Friday collections.
Residents who normally have their trash and recycling picked up Friday mornings will have their collection day moved up to Thursday for both Christmas and New Year’s. Bulky item collection will move to Tuesday, Dec. 29, as will county trash and recycling pickup.
The Ottumwa/Wapello Landfill and Recycling Center will close at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 34, and be closed Friday, Dec. 25. The landfill will open for regular hours, 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Dec. 26, while the recycling center will remain closed that day.