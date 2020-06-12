OTTUMWA — The city’s contract for trash pickup in Ottumwa is not up until 2021, but the work of opening up the bidding process begins next week.
There are some changes in what the city wants from a company bidding on trash and recycling pickup. Kevin Flanagan, the city’s health and inspections supervisor, said many of those came directly from complaints by residents.
“Some of those considerations were related to our citizens letting us know what was working and what wasn’t working,” he said. “We’re listening to what people want to see happen.”
Under the new proposals, the city’s contractor will be required “to provide an annual citywide cleanup event.” Collections will not be allowed to begin earlier than 6 a.m. unless the heat index for the day will be at or above 105 degrees. On those days, pickup can begin at 5 a.m.
One of the common complaints about the current contractor focuses on how it receives customer inquiries. The city will require the next contractor to ensure “phone calls during regular business hours are answered by a person, not an answering machine.” And complaints of trash cans being tossed aside or left in driveways after being emptied are also addressed in the city’s requirements.
If the city council approves the proposed language, bid packets will be available next Wednesday and a conference with potential bidders will take place July 9. Bids are due Aug. 25. The current schedule calls for the council to award the contract Sept. 15, and the contract takes effect July 4, 2021.
Tuesday’s session will also pave the way for a new transit operator in Ottumwa. In April the council voted to transfer operations of Ottumwa Transit to 10-15 Transit.
Tuesday’s action transfers both the “rolling stock” of Ottumwa Transit and $407,000 for operating capital to 10-15 Transit effective July 1. The city is also providing a report on the assets as required by federal regulations involving the transfer of items funded by federal grants.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers at City Hall.