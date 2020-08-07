OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa school board faces several contract renewals Monday.
The board is being asked to approve trips for the Evans Travel Program in 2021. Trips include the St. Louis trip April 24-25; Chicago, May 15-16; Discovery 21, June 3-13; and East Coast Extravaganza, June 21-29. They are also being asked to allow ninth-graders enrolled in the latter two trips in 2020 to travel with the program in 2021.
Two agreements with the City of Ottumwa are also up for approval. One is for a usage agreement for The Beach Ottumwa running from Fiscal Year 2021-23. The three-year contract includes annual increases of 8 percent to the cost share for the district with the district cost of $48,600 in FY 2021, $52,588 in FY 2022 and $56,687 in FY 2023. Payments would be made from the general fund.
The second agreement with the city involves school resource officers. Like the agreement for The Beach Ottumwa, it is for a three-year period. However, the SRO agreement calls for a 5 percent increase each year. Cost for FY 2021 is $206,817 with FY 2022 at $216,658 and FY 2023, $226,991. The agreement covers two SROs at Ottumwa High School, one at Evans Middle School and the DARE program with payment coming from the At-Risk program funds.
In the consent agenda, the board is being asked to approve the annual Zoom agreement for $2,880. Zoom has been utilized as a meeting space for the board during the COVID-19 outbreak and is also used by the district for “larger more specialized meetings.”
“Due to the special use-cases, the licenses are only for district administrators and Technology Staff,” reads the agenda item. “In prior years, this licensing has been managed and purchased through the GPAEA. Moving forward we would like to bring this back in-house for more flexibility and better analytics.”
The board is also being asked to continue agreements with Indian Hills Community College and Seton Catholic School for the statewide 4-year-old preschool programs for 2020-21. “No changes were made to the terms from prior year agreements for these services,” the agenda says.
The board is also scheduled to discuss master facility planning when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday in the media center of Evans Middle School.