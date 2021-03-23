OTTUMWA — Two defendants charged with multiple counts of attempted murder from 2018 begin their trial this week.
Jury selection began Tuesday morning at the Wapello County Courthouse in the case against Michael Bibby and Dalton Cook. Both defendants face 10 charges of attempted murder, as well as charges of willful injury, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.
Charges were filed after a police shootout in Ottumwa in August 2018 after a botched burglary.
Last year, a judge ruled Bibby and Cook would stand trial at the same time.
Prosecutors say Cook and Bibby robbed and shot a man, and then began firing on police that began converging on the area near Liberty Elementary School.
The ensuing shootout resulted in numerous law enforcement officers from Ottumwa, Wapello County and multiple surrounding agencies to converge on the area.
A third man, David Roy White, of Fairfield, was shot and killed by police during the shootout. A woman, Tiffany McNeal, faced charges for aiding and abetting Bibby and Cook, but pled guilty as part of a plea deal.
The man who was robbed and shot was Colt Stewart, who survived the shooting after neighbors rushed to his aid.