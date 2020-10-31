OTTUMWA — Trick-or-Treat Night will feature reduced hours this year, as it takes place today from 6-7:30 p.m.
Trick-or-treaters and homeowners are encouraged to wear face masks and social distance as much as possible during the event. If a trick-or-treater or a homeowner is feeling ill, they are advised not to participate.
Parents are encouraged to dress their children in reflective clothing and consider non-toxic makeup and decorative hats as safer alternatives to masks, which can limit or block eyesight. Parents should also plan and review with their children the route and neighborhoods to visit and agree on a specific time when children must return home. A parent or other adult should always accompany young children on their neighborhood rounds.
Homeowners should make extra effort to eliminate tripping hazards on their porch or walkway, and should consider using battery-powered jack-o’-lantern lights instead of candles or real flames. If candles must be used, the pumpkins should be placed well away from trick-or-treaters, and the person should make sure paper or cloth decorations won’t be blown into the flame.
Trick-or-treaters are reminded not to eat any treats until thoroughly checked by an adult. They should make sure their parents know where they are going, and only go to homes with porch lights on, remain on well-lit streets, always use the sidewalk and obey all traffic and pedestrian regulations. They should never assume the right of way on streets as motorists may have trouble seeing them.
Motorists are asked to drive slowly and watch closely for children running in the street.