OTTUMWA — It appears no records were broken on Thursday. However, with temperature readings by the National Weather Service climbing to 102 degrees by Thursday evening, it was the first triple-digit temperature reading in Ottumwa since 2017.
According to National Weather Service data, the last time the temperature broke 100 degrees was July 20, 2017, when the temperature reached 101 degrees.
The hottest day of 2023 is expected to be the last of extreme heat, though temperatures won’t cool down much this weekend or next week. An excessive heat warning for the area is set to expire Friday, though temperatures have still prompted some schools to adjust their Friday football schedules. Saturday's high is 85 degrees and Sunday's is 82.
The recent heat wave sent temperatures upward starting on Aug. 19 to a high of 91 degrees. The previous day was 79 degrees with the month’s coldest low temperature of 48. Temperatures stayed in the lower 90s until Wednesday, when they climbed to 98. Thursday logged 102 degrees at the peak.
And those are just air temperatures. As of 5 pm. Thursday, the heat index reached 111 degrees. The hottest heat index value during the latest spell came Wednesday afternoon, when the figure that combines humidity and air temperature for a relative temperature, reached 115 degrees.
The Fairfield Police Department reported it had to free a dog that had been left in a hot car unattended without water on Thursday.
On Friday, the Ottumwa Bulldogs football team is still scheduled to play at Keokuk beginning at 7:30 p.m., though the freshman game has been postponed. The Centerville and Albia football matchup start time has been moved to 8 p.m., and the junior varsity game scheduled has been canceled.
