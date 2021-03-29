OTTUMWA — Grammy and CMA Award-winning country artist Travis Tritt is coming to the Bridge View stage next month.
Tritt will perform in an intimate, solo-acoustic setting at 8 p.m. April 29. Some of his biggest hits include “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” “It’s A Great Day to Be Alive” and Best of Intentions. The Grand Ole Opry member and multi-platinum artist will also share personal stories and anecdotes about his life and musical influences.
Tritt has recorded 11 studio albums and 19 Top 10 hits during his 25-year career.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or the Bridge View Center Ticket Office from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
or more information on Tritt, visit his website TravisTritt.com and follow him on Twitter and Facebook. For more information on his Ottumwa performance, visit www.bridgeviewcenter.com.