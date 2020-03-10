OTTUMWA — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has announced its spring schedule for trout stocking, including the department’s return to Ottumwa.
Ottumwa has been part of the department’s program since spring 2011. The goal is to give anglers a chance to catch trout, a popular game fish, in areas of the state where they don’t naturally live. Since trout like cold water, most parts of Iowa simply get too hot in the summer for the fish to survive.
Officials have said Ottumwa is one of the more successful spots for the program, both because of local enthusiasm and the relative ease of access to the pond in Ottumwa Park.
The trout stocking is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28.
Each stocking delivers about 1,500 trout to the pond, so there’s a good chance to catch one of the fish for area anglers. Anyone age 16 or older who wants to fish will need a valid fishing license and pay for a trout stamp.