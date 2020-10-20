OTTUMWA — More trout will be coming to Ottumwa Park this month.
The annual fall trout stocking is set for next week. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will stock the pond east of Wapello Street, near the playground equipment, with 2,000 rainbow and brook trout. No fishing derby will be held with this stocking.
All Iowa fishing regulations will apply at the pond with a bag limit of five trout per day with a possession limit of 10.
The stocking is a partnership between the Ottumwa Parks Department and the Iowa DNR to improve the fishing in the Ottumwa Park ponds. The Iowa DNR Fisheries Bureau has been doing trout stocking in urban areas for more than 30 years to introduce trout fishing to more anglers across the state. They’ve been doing a spring and fall stocking in Ottumwa for nearly 10 years.
For more information on fishing in Iowa, including licensing and the urban trout-stocking program can be found online at www.iowadnr.gov.