OTTUMWA — Trout return to Ottumwa Park this week.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will stock 2,000 rainbow and brook trout sometime between March 24-26. The stocking will take place in the pond on the east side of Wapello Street, by the orange and blue playground equipment. No fishing derby will be held in conjunction with the stocking.
All Iowa fishing regulations apply. There is a bag limit of five trout per day and a possession limit of 10.
The stocking is part of the IDNR’s urban trout stocking program to introduce trout fishing to more anglers across the state. For more information about fishing in Iowa and the urban trout stocking program, visit www.iowadnr.gov.