OTTUMWA — Rain returns to the forecast for southeast Iowa this week, and forecasters are not ruling out the chance for some severe storms Tuesday.
Rain is expected for most of the day, with thunderstorms becoming part of the picture by late Tuesday morning. It’s not yet clear how widespread they will be.
The worst weather is expected far to the south, over large portions of Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. But the Storm Prediction Center extends an area of slight risk into the southeastern quarter of Iowa.
The SPC said Monday the forecast models have begun to come into agreement about the risk, with “at least semi-discrete supercells” likely from southeast Iowa into northern and central Missouri.
Large hail is the main concern.
A chance of rain will remain in the forecast through Wednesday. Warmer air will follow, with highs Thursday near 70 degrees and weekend highs near 80.