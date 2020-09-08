OTTUMWA — Tuesday saw an obscure weather record fall for Ottumwa.
The day’s high temperature — recorded at 55 degrees on the National Weather Service website — is the lowest daily high temperature on record for Sept. 8 in Ottumwa. The previous record for lowest daily high was 61 degrees, set in 2008.
If Wednesday’s forecast holds true, the same record is likely to fall again. The lowest daily high in Ottumwa on Sept. 9 is 66 degrees, set in 1989. Wednesday’s forecast high is 59 degrees.
It also marks an abrupt change in weather patterns. Sunday's temperature peaked at 90 degrees, a 35-degree change in highs in less than two days.