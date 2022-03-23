Samples from 407 deer in Wayne have been tested as part of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) effort to monitor for chronic wasting disease, resulting in 19 confirmed positives from the 2021-2022 hunting season. Two deer in Appanoose County also tested positive.
The samples were collected between April 2021 and January 2022 from willing hunters and taxidermists, as well as from deer killed along local roads. Hunters have been a willing and important partner. They voluntarily provide the samples for testing, and execute the slow the spread plan should one of those deer turn out to be positive.
“Hunters are key to our monitoring effort and we are grateful for their assistance,” said Tyler Harms, wildlife biologist coordinating the disease surveillance for the Iowa DNR.
Chronic wasting disease is a neurological disease belonging to the family of diseases known as transmissible spongiform encephalopathies (TSEs) or prion diseases. It attacks the brain of infected deer and elk causing the animals to lose weight, display abnormal behavior, lose body functions and die. It is always fatal to the infected animal.
None of the deer from Wayne or Appanoose Counties which have tested positive exhibited clinical signs of the disease.
The 19 confirmed positives in Wayne County and the two positive from Appanoose all came from existing deer management zones. The first deer to test positive in Wayne County was in 2017; Appanoose first positive was in 2020. To date in Wayne County, 34 deer have been confirmed positive and three in Appanoose County.
The Iowa DNR contacted all hunters with a positive deer and offered the opportunity to come collect the deer meat, hide and other animal parts or were provided other options for disposal.
This is the 20th year the Iowa DNR has tested deer across the state.