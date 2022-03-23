Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Cloudy with occasional showers this afternoon. High 44F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%.