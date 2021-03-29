OTTUMWA — Investigators say two Ottumwa men were involved in an attempted burglary that included setting a vehicle on fire.
William Eugene Eaton, 53, and Durc Anthony Waite, 31, both of Ottumwa, were charged in connection with a March 23 incident on South Ransom Avenue in Ottumwa.
Eaton is charged with second-degree arson, second-degree attempted burglary, going armed with intent and joint criminal conduct. Waite is charged with second-degree arson and joint criminal conduct.
Both were arrested on Friday on warrants.
Court filings say a fire was set on March 23 to a vehicle in the 800 block of South Ransom Avenue. The vehicle was valued at more than $750.
Police say Eaton and Waite arrived at the victim’s resident with weapons and attempted to force entry. They then removed the residence’s security cameras before setting fire to the vehicle, according to court filings.