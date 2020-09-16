OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa and its residents will have a decision to make when it comes to what business will oversee the collection of trash, bulky items, yard waste and recycling starting next year.
The council appeared set to accept a proposal from Sparta Waste Services of Urbandale during Tuesday's meeting, but councilman Marc Roe immediately asked to table the decision until a public meeting could be scheduled to gather more information. The city has been working with Bridge City Sanitation for those services, but both companies put in proposals for the 10-year contract, which will begin July 1 of next year, and could be extended five years.
Both Sparta CEO Tony Colosimo and Bridge City co-owner Keith Lewis expressed their desire to be Ottumwa's trash collection service, touting what they will do or have already done to earn the contract.
"I want to thank the city for the opportunity over the last 10 years to serve the community. I'm very proud of our staff for doing this thankless job," Lewis said. "That said, we'd sincerely appreciate the opportunity to serve our citizens again. We've met all the requirements of the request-for-proposal, even though our proposal is not as lengthy."
Lewis noted that his business waited for the bid process to arrive to update its truck fleet, which it offered in its proposal. Bridge City Sanitation also serves commercial and residential customers in Davis County.
According to the contracts:
• Including administrative costs, Bridge City Sanitation would start out as a $19.51 charge per month per household beginning July 4, 2021, and gradually increase to $23.60 in 10 years, compared to a start of $20.27 for Sparta Waste Services, and an increase to $22 by 2030-31.
• Sparta's services would cost less long term. Both would keep the same rate in three-year increments, but the most notable jump would be $1.60 for Bridge City from year six to year seven. The total cost to customers would be $20,442,132 for Sparta, compared to $20,813,436 for Bridge City.
Lewis believed his business put forth a formidable proposal.
"With the new contract, we would have the ability to increase the wages and hire and retain the best employees in Ottumwa," Lewis said. "We intend to increase our communication with our customers with a website and texting options, so they can request services, etc.
"Both proposals address the RFP satisfactorily," he said. "We're 100 percent locally owned and operated. We're the only one, and been that way for over 30 years. We're committed as ever, feel like we have a fair price presented and will work with city staff to implement the systematic changes necessary."
Colosimo's business serves the greater Des Moines area, and has been the waste and recycling contractor for the Iowa State Fair the last 15 years.
"We're very attune to what you do," he said to the council. "We want to broaden the opportunities in Ottumwa in terms of different tracking methods, so the common call is tracked and noted."
He touted the efficiency and technology-driven aspects of the company, from trucks equipped with GPS to make those calls easier, and the 38,000,000 million service stops the company has made.
Colosimo credited Ottumwa's recycling program, calling it "one of the toughest in the state and the right program" because of the ability to sort at the curb.
Councilman Skip Stevens asked Colosimo if there were plans to operate an office in Ottumwa.
"We'll open a whole operation down here and self-contained. We're making an investment here. The only reason we'd rely on our Des Moines operation is if we'd need extra trucks or stuff like that," he said. "We'll be buying all our equipment like tires and fuel here, buying property here in Ottumwa. We don't want to displace anyone. Anyone from Bridge City, if we get the contract, would have the opportunity to work for Sparta. We want to use those people."
Sparta also will use texting and social media to get messages across.
"This is a great city and a great program," Colosimo said. "We just want to add to it and be part of Ottumwa."
City Planning and Development Coordinator Kevin Flanagan said both businesses scored close together in evaluation, though Sparta had a 556-414 edge based on criteria such as experience, methodology for providing service and providing customers information on their refuse and recycling programs, and proposed rates.
The city narrowed five candidates to two on Aug. 25 to begin the proposal and evaluation processes.
Councilwoman Holly Berg said it was important that the public has input and asks questions of each, and for the city to be transparent with how each business was evaluated.
"I think it would be helpful to talk about the evaluation process, just getting more understanding to the public on proposals versus bid processes.
"We need to make sure all our bases are covered, because obviously this is a big decision, and we want to make the right one for the citizens."
Roe was curious about what wasn't said in Sparta's proposal, specifically when it comes to setting up an office in Ottumwa.
"I didn't see anywhere in the contract language where they will in fact set up shop here and employ the people that Bridge City has," he said. "Are they willing to bring them on, but at $5 less an hour than the folks currently there? I'm not making any accusations, but those are reasonable assurances that we as a council need.
"We just need to make the best decision for the taxpayers and community, as opposed to just because we've gotten some complaints."
The council agreed to set up a public forum, with the leaders of both businesses, at a later date.