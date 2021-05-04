DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed two cases of the "India variant" of COVID-19 in adults in Jefferson County.
They are currently the first known cases of the variant in the state.
The variant is not yet of concern to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but it is still learning about the characteristics of the strain. There is currently no evidence of increased transmissibility from the variant.
Both the variants first detected in the United Kingdom and Brazil, which also have been identified in Iowa, are "variants of concern."
The cases were detected in an adult and an older adult in Jefferson County, and both the IDPH and Jefferson County Public Health have begun contact with those infected, including notifying anyone with whom the individuals have been in close contact.
The strain is referred to as the "India variant" because it was first detected there.