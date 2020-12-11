COVID-19 illustration

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 CDC

OTTUMWA — Another two Appanoose County residents have died due to complications from the coronavirus, according to state data Friday.

Between Thursday and Friday morning, the state added 81 new deaths, with 3,197 Iowans now dead from COVID-19.

Some of the deaths may have been from earlier in the pandemic, as the state has changed its methodology for reporting deaths to include those with positive antigen tests or a clinical diagnosis of COVID-19. Previously, only people who died and had a positive PCR test were counted.

The two new deaths reported in Appanoose County push the county’s total to 33 since the pandemic began. There was another death reported in Wapello, for a total of 87, and another in Jefferson, for a total of 12.

The state added another 2,042 cases of COVID-19, with23 in Wapello, 11 in Jefferson, eight in Davis, eight in Monroe, seven in Appanoose and seven in Van Buren.

There were 833 hospitalizations in Iowa, with 175 patients in an intensive care unit and 128 admitted in the last 24 hours.

Kyle Ocker is the group editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.

Kyle Ocker is a Centerville native and award-winning multimedia journalist. Kyle is currently the first vice president of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council and vice president of the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.

