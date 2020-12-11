OTTUMWA — Another two Appanoose County residents have died due to complications from the coronavirus, according to state data Friday.
Between Thursday and Friday morning, the state added 81 new deaths, with 3,197 Iowans now dead from COVID-19.
Some of the deaths may have been from earlier in the pandemic, as the state has changed its methodology for reporting deaths to include those with positive antigen tests or a clinical diagnosis of COVID-19. Previously, only people who died and had a positive PCR test were counted.
The two new deaths reported in Appanoose County push the county’s total to 33 since the pandemic began. There was another death reported in Wapello, for a total of 87, and another in Jefferson, for a total of 12.
The state added another 2,042 cases of COVID-19, with23 in Wapello, 11 in Jefferson, eight in Davis, eight in Monroe, seven in Appanoose and seven in Van Buren.
There were 833 hospitalizations in Iowa, with 175 patients in an intensive care unit and 128 admitted in the last 24 hours.