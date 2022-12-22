OTTUMWA — Ethan Lake and Jessie Mattingly, both 2022 graduates of the Ottumwa Leadership Academy, have joined the Ottumwa Leadership Academy Advisory Board.
Ethan Lake is the Branch Manager of Community 1st Credit Union at the Richmond Ave. location in Ottumwa. Ethan grew up outside Chicago, Illinois, where he attended Elmhurst University. He moved to Fairfield, Iowa in 2016 and began working for C1st. Ethan is a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) with the Iowa Child Advocacy Board (ICAB) and has been involved with their advocacy program since 2019.
“OLA has expanded my horizons and enlightened me on our community, and my personal leadership, in ways I could have never imagined. By joining the OLA Advisory Board, I hope to deepen my impact with the Academy, and continue to strengthen our community,” Lake said.
Ethan spends a lot of his free time going for walks, hikes, and adventures with his dogs, Nova and Atlas.
Jessie Mattingly is the Production Supervisor for Ajinomoto in Eddyville, Iowa. Jessie grew up in Memphis, Missouri, and moved to Ottumwa in 2009. He received his Associate of Arts degree from Indian Hills Community College in 2012 and is currently pursuing his Bachelor’s degree in Business Management with a May 2023 graduation date. Jessie is currently on the Board of Directors for Southern Iowa Mental Health Center.
“I’m excited to strengthen myself and others to be an advocate for our community. Joining the OLA Advisory Board sets me up to do just that,” Jessie said.
In his free time, Jessie and his wife keep busy with their four children. His hobbies are working out in the mornings and doing fun family activities.
