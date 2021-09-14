OTTUMWA — Money from a nearly $100 million grant program to improve broadband services in Iowa will funnel to some local projects.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the grant awards on Tuesday, as part of the latest round of Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Program. Requests submitted asked for three times the amount of money available, with 178 applications submitted.
Two awarded projects will impact portions of the Courier’s coverage area, both for fiber-to-the-home projects that promise gigabit connection speeds.
The state awarded $1.6 million to Citizens Mutual Telephone for a project that will impact 654 homes and 54 businesses in Davis and Wapello Counties. The project added $500,000 in local support, and is estimated to cost $5.4 million to complete.
Farmers and Merchants Telephone Company received $716,011 toward their project that will impact 137 homes, three schools and 37 businesses in Jefferson, Keokuk and Wapello counties. The total estimated cost is $1.6 million.
Reynolds said expanding broadband access in the state remains a priority.
“It is clear by the sheer volume and scope of applications that the need is there,” she said. “Today’s award announcement will go a long way toward meeting that need, and we won’t stop here.”
The state plans to utilize dollars from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act to expedite a new grant opportunity.