The Iowa Restaurant Association has named its 2022 "40 Women to Watch in Hospitality" honorees, and a pair of local women will be honored during the association's annual Celebrating Excellence Awards ceremony in Des Moines Nov. 14 at the Iowa Events Center.
"This year's honorees exemplify the multitude of opportunities the hospitality industry holds for women," said Jessica Dunker, CEO of the association. "From entrepreneurs to restaurant owners, hoteliers to tourism professionals ... you can be our association is staying tuned to see what each of these talented women does next in her business."
Krista Matthes, owner of SOMM Wines in Fairfield, will be one of those honored. The business moved to its current location at 102 E. Briggs Ave. in the summer of 2020, and serves 12 wines by the glass, wines for sale, and also offers five craft beers as part of its lounge. The business also serves light snacks such as bread baskets and various cheeses, and has live entertainment.
This year's other local nominee is Sandra Hendred, owner of Polar Xpress, located at 221 E. Main St. The business is open year-round, serving 15 flavors of frozen yogurt and over 30 toppings.
More than 100 nominations were submitted from across the state.
