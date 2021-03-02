OTTUMWA — Two more Jefferson County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19, as the state added another 456 cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 26 deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,498 deaths reported in Iowa.
The two deaths in Jefferson increase the county’s death toll in the pandemic to 34 as of Tuesday morning, according to state data. There were no other deaths reported in the Courier’s coverage area.
There were nine new cases in Wapello County reported. Updated data also included two new cases in Appanoose County.
Iowa has now given 684,428 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents. As of Tuesday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 11.1% of its population. About 5.7% have received both doses.
In Wapello County, about 1,484 have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, or about 4.2% of the county’s population. Another 3,270, or 9.3%, have received the first of two doses.
Wapello County Public Health announced Tuesday that they are advancing in the list of eligible essential workers. They plan to begin vaccinating child care and day care workers, as well as preschool educators. People in those fields can call 641-682-5434 to schedule an appointment.
Monroe County ranks 33rd in Iowa for the percent of its population receiving both doses, leading the Courier’s coverage area. As of Tuesday morning, state data showed the county has given two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to 362 people so far, or about 4.7% of the county’s population.
The number of residents receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 575 in Jefferson, 424 in Appanoose, 168 in Davis and 149 in Van Buren.
Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 increased slightly above the 200 mark for the first time in five days. As of Tuesday, there were 207 hospitalized in Iowa, with 39 requiring intensive care.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Wapello County at 9.8%. It was lowest in Van Buren County at 0.4%.