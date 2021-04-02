OTTUMWA — While more are becoming vaccinated against COVID-19, it continues to claim lives.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another eight deaths caused by the virus. Two of those deaths were in Wapello County residents, increasing the pandemic death toll to 118.
The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,751 deaths reported in Iowa.
Iowa has now given 1,494,043 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 34,137 more than the prior day. As of Friday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 11.4% of its population. About 19.5% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 17.1% of its residents as of Friday, or a total of 5,967. Another 3,182 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 2,428 in Jefferson, 1,989 in Appanoose, 1,574 in Monroe, 1,326 in Davis and 909 in Van Buren.
State data reported another 612 individuals tested positive from the coronavirus on Friday. There were two new cases in Jefferson County reported. Updated data also included one new case in Appanoose, one in Marion and one in Wapello.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 204 as of Friday morning. There were 43 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Wapello County at 3.9%. It was lowest in Jefferson County at 1.8%.