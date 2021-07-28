CLIVE — Two Ottumwa convenience stores were among the top 10 retailers in the state when it came to sales of lottery tickets, the Iowa Lottery said in its record-breaking fiscal year 2021 report Wednesday.
Mad Ave. Quik Shop, located at 405 S. Madison Ave., sold $803.870.50 in ticket sales last year, ranking eighth in the state, while the Albia Road BP, located at 1340 Albia Road, had retail sales of $781,818, to rank 10th.
It marked the second straight fiscal year where an Ottumwa store ranked among the top 10, as the Richmond and Ferry BP ranked 10th during fiscal year 2020. Fiscal year reports were only available since 2019.
The top retailer in the state was Jiffy in Marshalltown, which solid more than $1.3 million in lottery tickets. There were also five lottery players who earned more than $500,000 apiece.
The lottery set records this year for sales, proceeds and prizes to players. In the report, the lottery said sales were $452.6 million, and there was $101.7 million in proceeds to state causes. Prizes to players were a record $288.9 million during the fiscal year.
Overall, sales for this fiscal year were up 22% from the previous year. The biggest increase came in scratch games, which increased more than $50 million to $316.9 million. Also, the jackpots for both Mega Millions and Powerball simultaneously topped $700 for the first time in January, with the Mega Millions prize exceeding more than $1 billion, the second-largest jackpot in the history of the game.
Though the lottery saw substantial growth this year, the organization expects more modest gains in future years.
"We believe the sales results were likely an outlier driven by the unique circumstances of the past year," the lottery said in the report. "We anticipate that as consumer behavior continues to normalize, lottery sales in Iowa in the coming years will return to more modest growth."