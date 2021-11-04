FAIRFIELD — Two teens have been charged by authorities in Jefferson County in connection with the death of a local teacher.
Investigators say the death of Nohema Graber, a Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School, appears to be a homicide. She was reported missing on Tuesday and her remains were found later that day at the Chautauqua Park in Fairfield.
Two Fairfield High School students have been charged as adults the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said. They are Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, 16, and Jeremy Everett Goodale, 16. Both have been charged with first-degree homicide and conspiracy to commit first-degree homicide.
Authorities named and charged the juveniles as adults, citing circumstances and their ages.
Graber, 66, had been teaching Spanish classes at the school since 2012, according to the district's website. She previously taught at the Ottumwa Community School District.
Fairfield students were dismissed from classes Thursday morning, and all classes on Friday are canceled, the district said.
The investigation is ongoing, with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation being assisted by the Fairfield Police Department, Fairfield Fire Department, Iowa State Patrol, Jefferson County Emergency Management, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Jefferson County Attorney's Office.