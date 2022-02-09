OTTUMWA — U.S. Cellular recently presented the Wapello County 4-H Foundation with a $5,000 donation to provide resources to advance its work.
The wireless provider is supporting organizations that offer STEM programming in its regions across the country to help ensure the educational tools and opportunities youth need for a successful future in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.
“As a technology company, we want to do our part to advance opportunities for youth in STEM education fields to help solidify a foundation for future leaders,” said Mike Adams, U.S. Cellular’s area vice president/general manager for Iowa and Nebraska. “We are excited to support the Wapello County 4-H Foundation, so it can continue its great work and encourage kids to explore their interests.”
The 4-H foundation is one of six nonprofit entities in the country to receive funds from the wireless provider.
The Wapello County 4-H Foundation, in partnership with Iowa State University, provides education and information to help the people of Wapello County become the best they can be. The foundation believes in quality, access, diversity and accountability and is dedicated to engagement, entrepreneurship and local presence.
“The Wapello County 4-H Foundation is thrilled to accept this generous donation from UScellular to advance our Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programming for our 4-H community and all of the youth of Wapello County,” Wapello County 4-H Foundation President Judy Jackson said. “We are planning for new opportunities for our youth through a learning laboratory that will introduce them to new technologies.”