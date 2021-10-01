OTTUMWA — UAW Local 74 is among several unions that is believed to have reached a "tentative" agreement with John Deere Works on a new labor agreement.
No details have been released, and union members at Ottumwa Works will be able to see a summary of the changes in the agreement Oct. 8 at 7 a.m. at the union hall in Ottumwa. A ratification vote is scheduled for Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. at Ottumwa High School, with doors opening at 9 a.m., according to Local 74's Facebook page.
Unions and John Deere Works had been in discussions on a new labor agreement, as their previous six-year agreement expired Friday.
A representative from UAW Local 74 declined comment to the Courier Friday because of the lack of details in the tentative agreement. According to KYOU, there are 560 Ottumwa Works employees represented by the UAW.
The UAW has about 10,100 production and maintenance employees at 12 John Deere facilities across three states. In Iowa, the facilities are in Davenport, Des Moines, Dubuque, Ottumwa and Waterloo.
In a Facebook post Thursday, the local union had received word of a tentative agreement, and that employees would report to work Friday as normal and be working under an extension.
On Sept. 12, 99% of UAW's membership voted to authorize a strike, should the two sides could not agree.