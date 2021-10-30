The United Auto Workers and John Deere have reached a second tentative agreement on a new six-year contract, with a vote to take place Tuesday.
The local UAW 74 posted on its Facebook page Saturday morning that a ratification vote of the agreement will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Bridge View Center.
Picketing of the two-week long strike will pause at midnight Tuesday to allow members to vote, then will continue until after the vote is taken.
“Our UAW John Deere national bargaining team went back to our local members after the previous tentative agreement and canvassed the concerns and priorities of membership,” UAW President Ray Curry said in a press release. “We want to thank the UAW bargaining team and striking UAW members and their families for the sacrifices they have made to achieve these gains.
"Our members have enjoyed the support of our communities and the entire labor movement nationwide as they have stood together in support and solidarity these past few weeks.”
The strike has affected 12 plants in three states as well as 10,000 workers. In Ottumwa, the UAW represents about 600 Deere employees.
Employees have continued to receive health benefits while the strike continues.