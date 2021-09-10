OTTUMWA — Active members of the United Auto Workers Local 74 who work at John Deere Ottumwa Works will be gathering Sunday to participate in a strike-authorization vote, which in effect gives permission to strike if negotiations between UAW and John Deere falter.
According to the UAW Local 74 Facebook page, voting will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the union hall, though an informational meeting will be 10 a.m. John Deere and local UAW's are negotiating a new agreement with the company. The current six-year contract, which expires Oct. 1, covers 12 John Deere facilities and 10,100 maintenance and production workers overall.
A phone call to the union hall Friday afternoon for comment went unanswered.
According to the Quad-City Times, negotiations for a new contract began in August, and approving authorization does not necessarily mean a strike will occur. It does, however, put a strike on the table as an option if negotiations reach an impasse.
"We are proud of the nearly 80 years of collaboration with our employees and the UAW," Brad Morris, vice president for labor relations at Deere & Company, said in a press release. "We look forward to honoring the contributions of our employees through the bargaining process and reaching an agreement that demonstrates a vision for our shared success — and the success of all those who rely on us — well into the future."
The Ottumwa factory is one of eight in Iowa that is under the contract. Others include Davenport Works, Des Moines Works, Dubuque Works, Waterloo Works, and others.