IOWA CITY — Jorge Salinas, an infectious disease specialist and the head of epidemiology at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, narrowed it down to a simple philosophy:
"We know what works. We just have to work together," he said.
Salinas joined media from across the state for a roundtable discussion Thursday about the impacts COVID-19 is having in Johnson County, and how to guard against making a struggling situation worse with Labor Day weekend ahead.
Johnson County has one of the highest infection rates of COVID-19 per capita in the U.S., with much of the spike created by students returning to the university and of behavior in bars and gatherings.
"We're seeing most cases in the 18-25 age range, and we're still getting over 100 infections a day, which is a very large number," Salinas said. "But over the last four or five days, we've seen a plateau. So while we still have a large number, it's been stable, and that's meaningful."
Labor Day weekend is typically the unofficial end of summer, and there are concerns about large gatherings once again. Salinas believed it was the correct decision to temporarily close bars in Iowa City, even though the results of that move have yet to be seen.
"The fewer people in a gathering, the better," he said. "If you're in a group of more than 10, then the chance that one person has it increases tremendously. If there are more than 10, it's best to have it outdoors, wear a face covering, and try to stay away from those most vulnerable."
Normally, the most vulnerable population are those over the age of 50. Lately, sharp increases in the virus has occurred in those under 30, and Salinas is concerned about people who might leave the state already carrying the virus, rather than going somewhere and bringing it back.
To make matters more troubling, a report in the Centre Daily Times in Pennsylvania said that 30-35 percent of Big Ten student-athletes who had COVID-19 also had a heart condition called myocarditis.
"There is so much we've learned every day about the virus," Salinas said. "But in young people there is still a risk of serious disease or death, even if it's a mild illness."
Salinas also addressed the potential impact if the university was to shut down and go to a virtual learning option.
"That's a complex issue, because you could decrease the number of people who have it," he said. "But you could also carry it to another location."
With the annual flu season also on the horizon, there is concern about the flu and COVID-19 becoming a joint epidemic, but Salinas has studied how countries in the southern hemisphere have dealt with both issues.
"There is always a possibility that we could have those problems, but countries in the southern hemisphere saw a minimal increase of flu when they practiced mitigation," he said. "If we can do that in Iowa and the U.S., our flu epidemic could be milder.
"But if we don't, it could be a problem of two epidemics and once, and that could be very problematic for our health system."
As far as this weekend, Salinas said common sense should prevail.
"Everyone just has to do their part," he said. "We can sacrifice a little bit now for the future."