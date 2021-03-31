OTTUMWA — The owner of a popular Ottumwa bar and eatery plans to rebuild after a fire heavily damaged part of the building Wednesday afternoon.
The size of the fire at Uncle Buck’s Bar & Grill, located at 518 Church St. in Ottumwa, was evident to firefighters before they even arrived at the scene. “Flames are visible from the bridge,” Ottumwa Fire Department Chief Tony Miller announced to his crews on the way to the fire.
“We knew we were going to have a working fire,” he said as he reflected on that moment after the fire was under control. The effort closed down a portion of Church Street as the OFD worked the scene.
However, quick action from the firefighters ensured the building was not a total loss. Miller said most of the damage was contained to the back game and pool room. The front part of the building, where the bar and seating area are, saw much less damage. “They made a pretty darn quick stop, or this whole building was going to be let go,” he said.
Part of that was due to proximity. The south fire station is only a couple blocks away from Uncle Buck’s, and crews from the Central Fire Station were quick to arrive as well, Miller said.
Owner Jacquelyn Hunter said the way the building was built may have played into that as well. The original exterior of the building is a brick wall that divides the two areas, she said, which may have slowed the flames down.
It’s believed the fire started outside on the back end of the building. Miller said the department was able to pull from three water lines, which enabled them to tackle the fire from multiple directions. “That really helped. We needed to do that,” he said.
What didn’t help, he added, were the strong winds that afternoon, which he said gave them a little trouble.
In addition, off-duty firefighters were called to the scene to help put out the flames.
“We’ve had a lot of fires this year,” Miller said. “Serious ones, like this one. I don’t know what is going on.”
No injures were reported as a result of Wednesday’s fire, he said. “I assumed that there wasn’t. When they called it in, they said the people were out of the building.”
Hunter was just thankful that her employees and customers were safe. “A big thank you to Cory Benge and the fire department for getting here so fast and making sure everyone was safe,” she said. “As long as they got out and the customers got out, the building’s a material object.”
But, she said, it will be rebuilt. She’s already contacted the insurance company to begin the process. “We’ll absolutely repair and be back — and better — as soon as possible.”