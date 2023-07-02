The Naval Museum at the Ottumwa Regional Airport will be hosting an open house to give the public an updated look at the museum undergoing renovations on Saturday, July 8 from 7-11 a.m. The family of author Elsie Mae Cofer will leave mid-day for a private service. The museum will remain open until 4 p.m.
A short ceremony and ribbon cutting will occur at 10 a.m. First floor renovations are nearly complete and exhibit work has begun. We have a few minor tasks yet to complete.
After the open house the museum will continue to be open to the public so they can get an inside look at this historic building and follow along as exhibit work progresses.
The museum's summer ours will be Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and closed Sunday through Wednesday. The Museum is located at the Ottumwa Airport, 14550 Terminal Ave, Ottumwa. The Museum’s phone number is 641-243-1147.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.