The following students either graduated during the spring term or were dean's list honorees at the University of Northern Iowa. The school had 1,310 graduates this spring.
The list of graduates is as follows:
Birmingham — Evan Huff, Faith Oostra. Bloomfield — Kaylie Boas, Kalista Rudd, Olyvia Thompson. Centerville — Kylie Barber. Ottumwa — Angela Cortes-Curiel, Gunner Findley, Melanie Fischer, Paitin Peters, Ibeth Rivera Hernandez, Melody Trucano.
The list of dean's honors honorees is as follows, as students had to receive a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while taking at least 12 hours of graded coursework:
Albia — Carter Isley, Makenzie Summers. Batavia — Kaitlyn Pearson. Bloomfield — Bailea Yahnke. Brighton — Julia Fritz, Sarah Miles. Centerville — Gabriella DePrizio, Lauren Oglesby. Cincinnati — Samuel Owens. Eddyville — Emma Mock, Eric Schutt. Fairfield — Dallas Carlson, Kristen Daugherty, Mark Diers, Shaylin Drish, Lauren Kraemer. Keosauqua — Alexis Jirak, Taryn McKee. Libertyville — Claire Christensen, Alison Godwin. Lovilia — Valerie Beary, Savannah Stalzer. Ottumwa — Taylor Bailey, Angela Cortes-Curiel, Noah Duker, Elizabeth Horvath, Madison Langford, Stephany Perez Fernandez, Paitin Peters, Ibeth River Hernandez, Bennett Rogers, Melody Trucano. Packwood — Faith Oostra.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.