OTTUMWA — United Way of Wapello County always kept a little money set aside to help other nonprofits. When COVID-19 arrived, it realized more was needed.
“We’ve already had a certain amount of money that was reserved and we were able to respond to the growing need,” Executive Director Ali Wilson said. “Initially that money was to be used to respond to natural disasters, but we figured the COVID-19 met the definition of a disaster. So that’s when the COVID-19 relief fund came about; people need additional support.”
“We are specifically focused on nonprofits,” Wilson added. “The funds make a big difference. These organizations are in greater need and seeking financial resources. We’re tapping into it more because they’re more vulnerable. We’re essentially providing funding to meet needs.”
Since the fund was created MidAmerican Energy donated $10,000 and the public gave $2,000. United Way awarded $26,000 to different organizations. These funds, she said, have allowed United Way to help with food security, rent, legal rights and mental health.
“We’ve given out $26,000, we’ve given a lot of support and estimated the funds helped support 9,000 people,” Wilson said, “and we’re really happy with how successful it is. The public gave $2,000 which is fantastic because it has made a positive impact. We have $50,000 and we are able to make that available to the public.”
Wilson encourages the public to donate because the funds will continue helping nonprofits.
“We want to keep doing this until we get back to normal,” Wilson said.
Those who don’t have the means to donate, Wilson said, are encouraged to volunteer with the Food Bank of Iowa or help out in the community gardens. Volunteer opportunities can be found on United Way’s website at https://www.wapellocouw.org.
Nonprofits in need of financial assistance are encouraged to apply on the website. For more information about the relief impact fund or for further information about the application process, contact Ali Wilson at a.wilson@wapellocouw.org.