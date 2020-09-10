OTTUMWA — The United Way of Wapello County is seeing results several days into its “Do Good From Home” Week of Caring campaign.
It’s a change in campaigns from years past. Typically in September, the organization hosts its Day of Caring, but with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, that was not possible, said Emma Kain, community engagement director.
“Personally, that’s one of my favorite events,” she said, saying it was “heartbreaking” to have to call it off.
“We knew we weren’t going to be able to come together and keep everyone safe, which is our number-one goal. In order to help our community, we have to keep our community well,” she said.
So after looking around at what other United Way organizations were doing, they decided to encourage Wapello County residents to “Do Good From Home” during this week’s Week of Caring.
“Instead of our annual event, we’re asking that folks take to social media to make a pledge to do good,” Kain said. “We can still do great work together.”
On Wednesday, day three of the weeklong campaign, Kain said they’re seeing a lot of response.
“We are starting to get in email responses on what people are doing and planning to do this week,” she said. Common activities include helping neighbors with yard work and picking up trash throughout the community.
“It’s those small things that are going to make a big difference in our community,” she said. “I know even without people telling us that the good work is still happening. We would love it if these actions became habits.”
Those wanting to participate can take the pledge by visiting the United Way’s “Get Connected” website to view volunteer opportunities and pledge to do good or tag the organization on Facebook. Participants can also use the hashtag #WapelloCares
Kain is hoping to get 80-100 people involved in this week’s campaign.
“Last year, we had over 200 people come together on Day of Caring,” she said. But she’s more focused on putting the spotlight on the good things that are happening rather than specific numbers.
“It’s really easy right now to see all the bad and not the good. We want to put the spotlight on the good things that are happening and celebrate that,” she said.
“It’s really disappointing we can’t do our annual Day of Caring this year, but it’s really wonderful to see that our community is just as committed to giving back,” Kain said. “It’s not the traditional Day of Caring where folks go do a painting project together, but we’re still getting really amazing work done.”