OTTUMWA — The annual United Way of Wapello County Week of Caring is approaching, but organizers are taking a different approach to it this year.
Traditionally, more than 200 volunteers come together for one day in September to volunteer work throughout the county for the Annual Day of Caring.
However, much like everything else in 2020, COVID-19 is changing the approach. UWWC is instead hosting a Week of Caring from Monday, Sept. 7, to Sunday, Sept. 13. Suggested ways to get involved include walking through your neighborhood and picking up trash; paying it forward at a drive-thru or while pumping gas; supporting a local business; or calling a loved one to tell them how much they mean to you.
Participants can share their experience by tagging United Way of Wapello County on Facebook with the hashtag #WapelloCares or by emailing Emma ate.kain@wapellocouw.org. Those who share will receive a free Live United T-shirt.