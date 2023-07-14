Grace Chabal, a resident in the University of Iowa Obstetrics and Gynecological Residency program, told state lawmakers this week she was happy to have the opportunity to receive the medical education and training she wanted in her home state.
However, a bill heavily restricting abortions could cause her to leave Iowa in order to provide the care her future patients need, she said Tuesday during a Senate subcommittee hearing.
“One of the things that really impacted my decision of where to do training was the ability to have a full scope of family practice, including procedures and terminations, and in all honesty it will affect where I end up practicing in the future,” Chabal said. “It’s something that’s really important to me, and having the ability to counsel my patients on whatever is best for them is really important to help in whatever they need.”
After the Iowa Legislature passed a bill this week restricting abortions, the state’s only obstetrics and gynecological residency program will work to keep its accreditation as some students question practicing in the state.
House File 732 would ban abortion after embryonic cardiac activity can be detected, usually as early as six weeks after conception. It includes exceptions for rape or incest reported within a certain period of time to law enforcement or a medical professional, or for the life of the pregnant patient. Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement she will sign the bill Friday, after which it will immediately take effect.
The University of Iowa houses the only obstetrics and gynecology residency program in the state. It is accredited by the Accreditation Council on Graduate Medical Education, a not-for-profit organization that sets and monitors professional education standards for medical residency and fellowship programs across the U.S.
The council requires that OB-GYN programs include training or access to training for providing pregnancy termination. For programs in areas where providing abortions is restricted, residents must have access to clinical experiences in an area where there are no such restrictions or be provided with activities like simulations to learn.
Board of Regents spokesman Josh Lehman said the University of Iowa will work with accreditors to “provide the education needed for its students and trainees.”
“As the only obstetrics and gynecology residency program in Iowa, University of Iowa Health Care is committed to continuing this vital training program,” Lehman said in an emailed response to Iowa Capital Dispatch. “Training more doctors and health care professionals for Iowa in OBGYN is critical to meeting the needs of our state.”
Maren Bettermann, another resident currently enrolled in the university’s Obstetrics and Gynecology program on the Rural Residency Track, also spoke during public comments Tuesday opposing the bill. She said training in the field of abortion care teaches residents about more than just abortions, but helps them become more proficient in other procedures, including hysterectomies, myomectomies, and the diagnosing of endometrial cancer.
Bettermann said she hopes to stay in Iowa after finishing her residency to serve rural communities, where many lack access to reproductive health care, but doesn’t know if she will if this bill is signed into law. More than half of Iowa counties are without a single obstetric provider, according to March of Dimes, impacting almost 110,000 women, and more than a third are maternity health care deserts.
“This is a crisis, and this is why the University of Iowa designed this rural residency track, and It’s going to be completely negated if this bill passes,” Bettermann said. “Because I will not stay in the state of Iowa.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.